ROCHESTER, Minn. — On Jan. 12, the Rochester Police Department responded to a 911 call that 16 people were fighting outside, and one person appeared to be dead.

When police got to the scene, they discovered it was the Marine Corps and future Marine enlistees — known as poolees — conducting their regular Tuesday physical training.

After the misunderstanding, police Chief Jim Franklin and Marine Corps Sgt. Zac Zanella set up a physical training challenge to unite the two groups. Police officers and poolees competed in physical training exercises in the ice and snow Thursday evening, Jan. 21.

“What I would like to get across is two things: One, we get 'ambient' calls all the time. We don’t know what we’re getting called to,” Franklin said. “But what we are good at is vetting through what’s in front of us, quickly sorting out and dissecting the problem in front of us, and making good decisions."

"Two is we’re an agency that values community connectedness and community engagement, so when I heard that call, we got some guys together and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ and go have some fun with it, although I don’t know if this is a good definition of fun!”

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Alex Pohle was present for the physical training session on Jan. 12. Seeing six to seven squad cars pull up was startling, he said, but he understood after getting the full story behind the situation.

“What they got a call for was a big fight breaking out, so what they think they’re going into is the complete opposite, so it’s kind of the same stress that we run into,” he said.

The poolees and officers started the training challenge with individual exercises including burpees, crunches and bear crawls, all the while racing to finish first.

A few of the officers were regretting their decision to come that night.

“Terrible idea,” one officer joked as he crawled on the packed-down snow that had become ice.

“I thought this was checkers,” another officer said while doing burpees.

The next event was a tire-flipping race. The two groups of officers won comfortably over the poolees.

Franklin admitted they went into the race with an advantage.

“We have a few former Marines in our group, so the deck was stacked,” he said.

The final event was a relay race while carrying ammunition crates, which the officers also won.

Between events, Franklin addressed the Jan. 12 incident with the poolees. He explained the call police received and how it was handled. Franklin ended the conversation by wishing the poolees good luck with their future service and to not be shy about joining his agency once they exit the Marines.

Pohle said it meant a lot to see Franklin not only reach out to organize the physical challenge, but also compete.

“To see him come out here and help out one of the local Marine recruiters was awesome,” Pohle said. “We’re always trying to merge, and a lot of people think Marine recruiters or just military recruiters are out for numbers, when we actually care about everyone that we talk to.”