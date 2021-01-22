10 years ago

January 23, 2011 -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team held Senior Recognition Day. The honored players were Ben Hengel, Ryan Rude, Harley Kroening, Seth Vonasek and Grant Richardson. “The five seniors have been together for a long time,” said Rude. “Over the years we have built a family atmosphere that has helped us win games.”

25 years ago

January 23, 1996 -- The Bemidji School Board approved the recommendations of the Challenged Resource Committee to continue to make the book, "The Dollhouse Murders," available to students at school libraries. The new School Board Chairwoman, Mary Auger, stated not all books found in the library are necessarily appropriate for all ages or for everyone.

50 years ago

January 23, 1971 -- There is a lot of work connected with sausage making, and you just cannot buy pork sausage like Clem and Barbara Engelmeir make, a pair of old-style sausage makers. Neighbors say making sausage with the Engelmeirs has become something of a social affair in the community and presumably they also help to gobble up the "profits" of the session.

100 years ago

January 23, 1921 -- Plans for the development of a musical organization which will not be equalled in the entire northwest are now being made by the members of the Harmonick club. The Harmonick club, composed of the best male singers of the city, is purely a civic proposition and the members have always been ready and willing to serve on any public occasion.