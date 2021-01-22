BEMIDJI -- Plans are being finalized at the Bemidji Senior Center for its annual tax assistance program to continue this year.

According to a release, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly, are both expected to take place for Bemidji seniors in 2021. Ralph Brose, the center's AARP Volunteer Tax Assistance Coordinator, said in a regular year, about 1,200 get help through the program.

"It's sponsored by the AARP in conjunction with the IRS and it's aimed at those over 60 with moderate to low incomes," Brose said. "We don't do anything connected to businesses, depreciation or anything like that. It's more for straightforward income taxes and maybe a few small businesses, but not that much."

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's program will have some changes. Instead of a first come, first serve operation, Brose said the 2021 process will be appointment based.

Once an appointment is set, the client will go to the center and meet with a volunteer who will scan their documents into a computer. The clients will then leave with an appointment to return a week later.

In the meantime, volunteers will call the client to clarify the return and review the documents. When the client returns, they will meet with a volunteer who will review the return with them. If it meets their approval, the client can then sign the return, which will then be e-filed, and the scanned documents will be deleted.

The two separate meetings have been planned to limit face-to-face contact between the volunteers and the clients to reduce overall exposure. Appointments aren't being made yet, but they could start as early as Feb. 11.

Brose said the program is open until April 15, and then in the summer, there's usually more assistance offered to review rental rebates and property tax returns.

"The people really appreciate it," Brose said. "It's important to a lot of people to have this done."

As for the volunteers, Brose said professional experience isn't required.

"Most of the people are retired and very few have tax experience, they're not necessarily accountants," Brose said. "They come from a variety of backgrounds and the training is provided through the IRS and AARP."

The Bemidji Senior Center has provided a social gathering space with programming regularly since 1962. The center is located at 216 Third St. NW and can be reached at (218) 751-8836.