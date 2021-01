BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation will host its annual State of the Foundation event virtually at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, to highlight the foundation’s accomplishments and impact throughout the Northwest region from the past year.

The event is free and open to the public, registration is required to attend. Deadline to register is noon on Monday, Feb. 1.

For more information or to register, visit www.nwmf.org/events.

