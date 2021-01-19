10 years ago

January 20, 2011 -- Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College has a plan to deal with a $5 million budget shortfall. The recalibration plan will eliminate four academic programs (six staff positions), 18 programs (33 staff positions), at least 10.38 administrative and non-academic staff positions and two athletic programs (two coaches and 35 athletes).

25 years ago

January 20, 1996 -- A dedication ceremony was held at the Headwaters Science Center for the new Gateway CD-ROM computer complete with 28 CD science programs donated by Microsoft Inc. Jesse Gellings and Josh Smith got to cut the ribbon and were surrounded by volunteers John Mathisen, Sally Lauber, Kristin Nelson, Julie Konecne, Ann Mathison and Lil Spilde.

50 years ago

January 20, 1971 -- Bemidji’s Gerry Sizer mushed his three Siberian huskies over a three-mile course to take fourth place in the "C" class of the All American Sled Dog Championship Races at Ely. Sizer is a member of the North Star Sled Dog Club of Minnesota. There were 76 contestants in three classes and more than 10,000 spectators of the event.

100 years ago

January 20, 1921 -- A success in every way describes the Barbers' Union Ball at the Armory when the local union of the Journeymen Barbers staged its first affair of this kind. Music was furnished by Shucks' orchestra and apparently everyone in attendance had an enjoyable evening. Dancing continued until 1 o'clock.