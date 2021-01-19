Local viewers of "Jeopardy" might have been taken aback on Monday when Bemidji and its iconic lumberjack statue showed up on their TV screens.

It was in the category of Historical Markers.

The question: "Though this towering lumberjack is not what you'd call historical, he has a historical marker in Bemidji, Minnesota."

When guest host Ken Jennings read the question, he had a little trouble pronouncing Bemidji, as many outsiders do.

Contestant Donesh Olyaie didn't hesitate to give the correct answer: "Who is Paul Bunyan."

Paul's sidekick, Babe the Blue Ox, did not get any attention on the show.

Shortly afterward, social media followers began sharing the Bemidji mention.