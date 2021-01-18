BEMIDJI -- In Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929, the venerable Martin Luther King Jr. came into the world.

On that same day 92 years later -- members of multiple Bemidji organizations gathered virtually to celebrate him and other civil rights activists and accomplishments in the time since then.

Despite a no-show from keynote speaker Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison, a virtual event honoring King forged on Friday evening.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the goal of the session was to “acknowledge our grassroots organizer and social justice hero Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, work and passing. As we create space and empower the racial justice work that local community leaders have been doing.”

The event was meant to be headlined by Ellison, who is the first African American and the first Muslim American to be elected to statewide office in Minnesota, according to his office’s website. From 2007 to 2019, Ellison represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he advocated for consumer, worker, environmental and civil rights protections.

An event organizer posted a photo of an email exchange with Ellison’s campaign manager, Kate Dobson, which stated Ellison could no longer make it to the virtual event due to potentially violent protests at the planned Minnesota Capitol over the weekend.

According to a Rochester Post Bulletin article, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at a news conference on Friday, Jan. 15, there were no credible threats this weekend, though Minnesota would take the proper precautions to secure the state Capitol building and other areas throughout the state.

A bulletin from the FBI cited threats of violence at state capitol protests around the country this past weekend, including in Minnesota and Michigan. However, only around 20 protestors were present at the Capitol over the weekend, with more law enforcement and journalists present than protestors.

Other speakers at the event were BSU professor David Frison, Our Revolution Bemidji Vice-Chair Charlie Dolson, Project For Change organizer Ashley Charwood, Bemidji City Council Member Audrey Thayer, Project For Change Chair Alyson Allen and BSU Black Student Union member Colbey Wadsworth.

“I have some sad news, it turns out there’s trouble at the Capitol and Attorney General Ellison will not be able to meet with us this evening, it’s unfortunate, we’re very sorry we had worked very hard and hoped that he could make it, but unfortunately the life of an attorney general isn’t a life of leisure,” Dolson said during the event. “We are here together and that’s what matters -- there are a lot of people here today, and that’s a huge voice for this town. We’ll make a difference.”

Charwood spoke toward the beginning of the event, giving a short biography of King and his accomplishments, and their direct impact on the Bemidji area.

“(King’s) strategies have been used nationwide, even in places like Bemidji. When thinking about Bemidji and the Black, Indigenous people of color both past and present who are community leaders here, it’s important to acknowledge our history to make for a better and more informed present,” she said. “Connecting Martin Luther King’s grassroots advocacy, catalytic leadership, and desire for civic responsibility to create nationwide change, I think it’s important to think globally and also act locally.”

Charwood also spoke of her own experiences navigating Bemidji’s education system as a Black woman.

“Growing up a Black person in Bemidji, I have experienced prejudice, racism, colorism and discrimination. Educators would watch other students do and say harmful things toward me and they would ignore it,” she said.

She spoke of the positive changes she’s seen during her life here as well, highlighting and praising area activists and leaders through memories of past marches and speeches aiming to bring racial justice to Bemidji and northern Minnesota.

Charwood used J.W. Smith as an example of change in motion -- as she attended the school years ago, and her children, who are multiracial, attend it today.

“It’s obvious. J.W. Smith, Bemidji and the nation is getting browner. We must learn to embrace our differences. King said that we must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” she said.

The other speakers also shared favorite Martin Luther King Jr. quotes and words of wisdom along with their personal Bemidji experiences.

Wadsworth said one he took to heart was, “Be a bush if you can't be a tree. If you can't be a highway, just be a trail. If you can't be a sun, be a star. For it isn't by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”

Newly appointed Bemidji city councilor Thayer spoke on the history of “spinning wheels” in Bemidji when it comes to civil rights progress.

“We’ll never, never ever be able to accomplish good equity and racial understanding in our communities up here until we keep working together and forging forward,” she said.

She added that her desire to run for city council was to “move the pebbles off the path of life for organizations and people in communities that want to see the space that we live in change.”

Watch the full recording of the live event below: