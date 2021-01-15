10 years ago

January 16, 2011 -- The Bemidji wrestling team recorded three champions and two runners-up at the Rick Lee Invitational. Logan Crosby won the title at 119 as did Kade Johnson at 145 and Brenden Fredrickson at 171. "Any time you advance five kids to the finals and get three champions, it’s a good day,” said BHS coach Rance Bahr.

25 years ago

January 16, 1996 -- Bob Hansen is going for the Guinness Book of World Records, traveling by snowmobile from his hometown of Kettery, Maine, to Bemidji and back, a round trip of more than 4,800 miles. Mayor Doug Peterson surprised Hansen at his half-way point with a warm hand and the key to the city of Bemidji to remember the trip by.

50 years ago

January 16, 1971 -- Mary Grace Osborne, a diminutive pixie-faced skater from New York, meets with over 220 Bemidji youths at the Neilson-Reise skating rink for figure skating instructions. “There are students with a lot of ability but they don’t have enough ice time to practice, so I try to give them lots of time to skate with more individual attention," said Osborne.

100 years ago

January 16, 1921 -- With the Bemidji High School basketball team spoken of as very likely contenders for the state title this year, Crosby went down to defeat at the Armory before the local machine by a count of 43 to 14. The visitors were unable to cope with Bemidji's strong defense and ability to carry the ball to their basket where short shots were made with ease.