BEMIDJI -- The three-story Bemidji High School building was only 10 years old when it was destroyed by fire 100 years ago today, on a frigid Sunday, Jan. 16, 1921.

The town’s first high school was built in 1909 at a cost of $50,000, and opened in 1910. It was located between Sixth and Seventh Streets on America and Irvine Avenues, now the site of the Northland Apartments, which are managed by the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Bemidji.

Here’s how the Bemidji Pioneer reported on the fire:

“Fanned by a northwest gale, fire totally destroyed the Bemidji High School building early Sunday morning. The first alarm was given about 4:30 a.m. and in a very short time the building was a furnace. Discovering the origin of the fire is doubtful, although it is thought to have been caused by a short circuit in electric wires in the north end of the engine room.”

The heat from the inferno was so intense that a hose lying about 80 feet from the building was badly burned, according to the newspaper report.

When the school opened in February 1910, Minnesota Gov. A.O. Eberhart came to town for the dedication. A Pioneer report said, “The visit of the governor will be attended with a formal reception to the state’s chief executive in which Bemidji as a whole, irrespective of political affiliation, will participate.

Upon his arrival in Bemidji, the governor will be met at the depot by Prof. Harry Masten’s band with a detail from Bemidji’s crack militia, Co. K, Captain Otto, commanding, acting as a formal escort, together with the members of the local school board, Mayor (John P.) Pogue and a delegation from the Bemidji Commercial Club.”

After the fire, a plot was cleared at the north end of Beltrami Avenue (at 15th Street) and a new school was constructed. There was controversy as to where a new high school should be constructed: at the site of the destroyed school, close to Bemidji’s downtown area, or “up north in the woods” along 15th Street. The 15th Street site prevailed.

The new high school welcomed its first students on Sept. 12, 1922. The Pioneer reported: "The school, which can easily be called a half-million dollar institution, will be one of the very best in this section of the state. Pupils from out of town are expected here in great numbers, attracted by the facilities and accommodations offered them."

That building was in use until January 2001, when the current Bemidji High School building was completed and ready for move-in during the middle of the school year. The old BHS was demolished in 2008, although one of its two main archways was preserved and is being restored on the new high school grounds.

Back at the first high school site along Irvine Avenue, a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project was approved in the summer of 1935. It would include a Bemidji Sports Arena and Curling Club, and was one of the first WPA projects for the town.

The arena consisted of a skating and hockey rink and the adjacent Curling Club. Members of the Curling Club sold $10 memberships in order to pay for the curling part of the building, which was paid in full with the final payment of $500 in January of 1936.

At 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, 1949, the roof of the skating side of the arena collapsed from the weight of snow. No one was injured, but a number of young skaters were inside, including Cecelia Wattles McKeig.

“I was inside when that happened,” McKeig recalled, “and was lucky not to be hurt or killed from the falling timbers or the broken electric wires that came down with the timbers and sawdust. The warming house portion survived and the caretaker stood at the doorway and waved to me to make my way through the rubble to the door. Others jumped out the windows, which were just wooden closures that could be pushed outward.”

McKeig said skaters continued to use the ice rink long after the roof collapsed.

In 1967, the government purchased the property to build Northland Apartments.

The Bemidji Curling Club received a sum of money, and used it along with donations of $50 to $100 from members in order to construct the new club adjacent to Neilson Reise Arena, which had been built in 1964.

Northland Apartments opened in the fall of 1968. The building includes 120 units, with rent based on tenants’ incomes.