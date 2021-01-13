BEMIDJI -- Applications for Emergency Food and Shelter funding will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, for local government and non-profit agencies who serve clients in Beltrami County. These funds are not available to individuals.

The Beltrami County area has been awarded $18,187 of grant monies to award to local agencies to help Beltrami County residents with emergency food and shelter needs, a release from the United Way of Bemidji Area said.

In each funded jurisdiction, a local board advertises the availability of the funds, establishes local priorities, selects local non-profit and government agencies to receive supplemental funding, and monitors program compliance.

Applications may be accessed by visiting Emergency Food and Shelter Program at www.UnitedWayBemidji.org.

Completed applications must be emailed to: annie@unitedwaybemidji.org.

The EFS Program has been in existence since 1983 and was authorized under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987. EFS Program funds are used to supplement food, shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance programs for people with non-disaster related emergencies.