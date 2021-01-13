BEMIDJI -- The Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji will temporarily be without non-emergency and administrative phone lines on Saturday, Jan. 15, beginning at 8 a.m. and lines are expected to be down until approximately 11 a.m. while infrastructure is updated, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency 911 will not be impacted by this planned phone outage and will remain operational. This phone outage will also impact the Beltrami County Corrections Center and other Beltrami County Office phone lines on the Beltrami County phone system.

Residents and visitors to Beltrami County who need to make non-emergency reports during this time are asked to wait until the non-emergency and administrative phones are back in service to reserve the Emergency 911 lines for emergencies, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will post updates on the department’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BeltramiCountySheriff.