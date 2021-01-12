10 years ago

January 13, 2011 -- Fixing the economy and respecting the land is the message Soren Sorensen, who is from Bemidji, hoped to endorse as he arrived in Seattle to participate in the Occupy Seattle protests. Sorensen, 38, spent $300 on gas and $50 on handouts he gave to people on his stops along the way from Minnesota to the rainy city.

25 years ago

January 13, 1996 -- Searching for a downed snowmobile is not how Terry Peterson of the Twin Cities wanted to start the new year. He was trying to skip across the open water on Lake Bemidji on his new 1996 Arctic Cat and didn't make it. A crew unsuccessfully tried to snag the sled but a diver was able to connect to the sled, which was then pulled out of 22 feet of water.

50 years ago

January 13, 1971 -- Jim Kvam, 25, Volunteer Services Coordinator for the Beltrami County Welfare Department, was selected as Bemidji’s "Outstanding Young Man." Selected "Boss of the Year" was Ronald Patterson, 41, owner-manager of Patterson’s and Thrift Wear Clothing stores in Bemidji. Kvam succeeds Rod Pickett as Outstanding Young Man.

100 years ago

January 13, 1921 -- Dr. Cooke, manager of athletics of the University of Minnesota athletic association, confirmed in a letter the report that the athletic board favorably reviewed the matter concerning the 1921 state high school football championship and will present the Bemidji High School football team a loving cup, as a trophy won in defeating Faribault.