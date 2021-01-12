SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin will remain closed to the public through Feb. 1. Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 2, the History Center will be open by appointment only until June 1.

The museum gallery is limited to 25% capacity, masks are required and groups of less than six people at a time are allowed in the gallery, the historic buildings on the site are closed for the winter, a release said.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Weekend and evening hours can be made by special arrangement.

For more information or to make appointments, call (218) 785-2000 or email clearwaterhistory@icloud.com.