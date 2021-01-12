BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society is set to re-open the museum and gift shop at 25% capacity on a weekly basis. Hours of operation will be noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, starting Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Visitors are welcome to shop in the gift shop, stop by to drop off memberships or donations and visit the museum, a release said.

Tickets to the Virtual History Mystery set for Feb. 13, via Zoom, can also be purchased on site or can be ordered via email at depot@beltramihistory.org or call (218)444-3376.