10 years ago

January 9, 2010 -- The seven-story red, white and blue RE/MAX hot air balloon will give tethered rides at Brrrmidji Polar Daze on Lake Bemidji behind Paul and Babe. The event will be weather permitting and at the discretion of the pilot. Proceeds will go to the Gillette Children’s Miracle Network. The RE/MAX balloon is a part of the largest fleet of hot air balloons in the world.

25 years ago

January 9, 1995 -- A group of young film-makers from Red Lake High School were honored for their documentary at the annual Women in Director's Chair festival in Minneapolis. Through Project Preserve, eight Red Lake students spent two months filming, producing and editing a 30-minute video on the Red Lake Boys Basketball team, present and past.

50 years ago

January 9, 1970 -- 30 years of excellence will be just a small part of the tradition the Royal Winnipeg Ballet company will bring to Bemidji. Headlined by prima ballerina Christine Hennessy and premier dancer David Moroni, the company has won critical acclaim worldwide and is the only North American company to appear in the world ballet capital of Moscow.

100 years ago

January 9, 1920 -- Governor J. A. O. Preus became quite enthusiastic over the proposal of a park at the head of Lake Bemidji, presented to him by the Bemidji Civic and Commerce association committee. "I think it is one of the best park propositions yet proposed," said Governor Preus, "and will surely sign the bill if it is passed."