Burlington Northern Santa Fe workers have started driving piles to support the new structure. The new bridge could be installed later this year, but the actual construction schedule has not been finalized.

BNSF crane operator Parker Wulf has been heading the crew working at the site near the Lake Irving boat launch.

The trestle bridge was commissioned by the Great Northern Railroad on Sept. 25, 1898, two years after the city was incorporated. According to Minneapolis historian John A. Weeks III, the ridge was rebuilt in 1952 by the Northern Pacific Railroad, and passed on to Burlington Northern in a 1971 merger. Its replacement will be made of precast concrete.

According to Weeks, there were four railroad bridges built across the Mississippi River in Bemidji. The river cuts across a small isthmus of land that connects east and west Bemidji, and separates Lake Irving from Lake Bemidji. The bridges built by the Minneapolis, Red Lake, and Manitoba and the Minnesota and International have both been removed. The Soo Line bridge, now owned by the Canadian Pacific, is currently being used as a biking/hiking trail.

More information about the bridges is available online at www.johnweeks.com.