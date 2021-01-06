BEMIDJI -- If you see some plumes of smoke wafting overhead while driving down U.S. Highway 2, don’t panic. Firefighters began a controlled burn at the Beltrami County landfill site on Wednesday to reduce the natural vegetation pile.

Passersby can expect to see smoke flumes and potentially fire from U.S. Highway 2 or around the area southeast of Bemidji.

In a Facebook post, Beltrami County Emergency Management warned residents not to call 911 over this prescribed burn.

“The 911 center receives numerous calls on the smoke and fire, you can expect the fire to burn for many days,” the post read. “This is a controlled burn.”

The burn may continue for the next several days according to the Bemidji Fire Department.