BEMIDJI -- Bemidji firefighters have officially moved into their new permanent digs north of town.

Bemidji's Fire Station No. 4, which is located at 883 Winter Sumac Road NE, was recently completed at the end of December.

While there has been a Bemidji Fire Department presence north of town since 2018 -- targeting an area that has seen growth in recent years -- as of Dec. 29, Bemidji firefighters now will work out of a new building. Interim Fire Chief Chris Loebs confirmed this in a call with the Pioneer on Monday.

Addressing a growing need

The idea for a fourth Bemidji fire station first began years ago. In August 2018, it opened in the leased garage space just down the road at 881 Winter Sumac Road NE, and was home to Engine 8, Tender 14 and Squad 4, and a team of eight on-call employees. The new station was established with the intention that, if successful after two years, the leased space could lead to the construction of a permanent Fire Station No. 4. Its location was chosen to target a spot that has seen rapid growth, strategically placed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Winter Sumac Road.

In a May 2018 Bemidji City Council meeting, former Bemidji Fire Chief David Hoefer laid out the need to expand north of town.

"The north end of our service area has a fair amount of population and building value, so it's been targeted for another fire location," Hoefer said in 2018. "Now is a good time to look at leasing a facility for a bit and see how that goes. We'll see how we can mitigate the impact of fires in that part of the community."

Aside from providing a shorter commute for firefighters responding to the northern reaches of their coverage area, Bemidji's addition of a new fire station also had the potential to reduce insurance costs for area homeowners, since many insurers look at how close a property is to a fire station when calculating insurance costs.

After the northern station was well established in its leased home, investigations into a permanent building began. Proposals for the permanent building’s construction were accepted starting in October 2019.

Site of new Station 4. Construction scheduled for this summer with completion in the fall. pic.twitter.com/y6nbprY1E0 — Bemidji Fire (@BemidjiFire) May 4, 2020

Bemidji’s Fire Department posted frequent updates to Twitter throughout the project. In March, a blueprint of the planned three-bay station was published.

Here is a preview of new Fire Station 4 which is planned to be constructed this summer and will serve our north end. pic.twitter.com/NzYXzEg6fk — Bemidji Fire (@BemidjiFire) March 5, 2020

In June 2020, construction work began on the site, with exterior walls being placed in August.

“Work has started on new Fire Station 4. The three-bay station will enhance protection for the north end,” read a post on the Bemidji Fire Department’s Twitter account at the time.

Station 4 construction update. Exterior walls went up this week. Should see a roof going on soon. pic.twitter.com/XrxwG7LFam — Bemidji Fire (@BemidjiFire) August 28, 2020

The building was nearing completion as of late fall 2020, and staff moved into the new building on Dec. 29.

We continue to see great progress on new Station 4. Construction is on schedule and we should be moving in the end of the year. The station will serve our north end and is located at 920 Winter Sumac RD NE. pic.twitter.com/HhZlvwDckS — Bemidji Fire (@BemidjiFire) October 23, 2020

We completed the move into new Station 4 this afternoon. Great addition for our community. pic.twitter.com/3GWXMJyMYK — Bemidji Fire (@BemidjiFire) December 30, 2020

Interim Chief Loebs said due to COVID-19, additional cleaning duties and weather, the station can’t host an official opening yet but said there may be plans for a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony in the spring.