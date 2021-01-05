10 years ago

January 6, 2011 -- An exciting game that involves sliding across the ice in boots rather than on skates, carrying brooms instead of hockey sticks, hitting a rubber ball in place of a puck and good camaraderie is available for the playing this winter. Broomball night is sponsored by the City of Bemidji’s Parks and Recreation Department.

25 years ago

January 6, 1996 -- 10-feet-tall inflatable Guardsmen were walking around greeting shoppers in the Paul Bunyan Mall as part of National Guard Awareness Day. Chad Schorth and Leslie Prince directed the inflatables around the mall. The big boys are recruiting tools on loan from state headquarters in St. Paul.

50 years ago

January 6, 1971 -- That was quite a brawl the Beavers and Bobcats had with seven and a half minutes left in the hockey game. Four players were ejected from the game by refs Chuck Grillo and Rod Pickett; Gary Bock and Scott Preston of the Beavers and two Bobcat players. The Beavers easily won 9-3. Three locals had two goals each - Scott Preston, Bruce Falk and Charlie Brown.

100 years ago

January 6, 1921 -- The Barbers Union, number 883 of Bemidji, has announced a dancing party to be held at the Armory. The interesting feature will be the contest in connection with the selling of advance tickets. The plan is to start a selling expedition of seven to 10 girls and the one selling the greatest number of tickets will be awarded a gold wrist watch valued at $30.