BEMIDJI -- A level three predatory sex offender with a lengthy criminal history was released in Bemidji on Monday, Jan. 4.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, Gerald Joseph Browneagle, 43, of Cass Lake, now resides on the 600 block of Fourth Street NW in Bemidji.

He has a history of sexual contact, which included penetration, with a known female child, an unknown adult female and an unknown teenage female. Browneagle gained compliance through coercion and force, the release said.

According to a 2008 Pioneer report, in 1995, Browneagle was first convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-personal injury, stranger, 13-15, female, for raping a 15-year-old girl who was unknown to him Jan. 29, 1994, in an alley. He was sentenced in Hennepin County and began serving the sentence in July 1995.

On Jan. 12, 2006, he began serving a sentence for third-degree assault for assaulting a woman he knew by forcibly trying to take her car keys in September 2003 in Minneapolis. The woman later received treatment for a fractured wrist. Browneagle was sentenced in Hennepin County.

In April 2006, Browneagle also began serving a sentence for another crime -- failure to register as a predatory offender in Anoka County.

In August 2008, Browneagle was arrested in North Dakota by the FBI Fugitive Task Force under a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in Hennepin County and a misdemeanor probation violation warrant in Cass County, records show.

In 2009, at age 31, he escaped from the Beltrami County Jail where he had been held on criminal sexual conduct charges and was found later the same day.

While more information regarding his more recent criminal history was not available online, the Bemidji Police Department has posted notifications of Browneagle’s releases in 2017, 2018 and 2019 as well.

In Feb. 2020, it was reported that Browneagle was relocating to the 1300 block of Beltrami Avenue Northwest. As of October 2020, he was most recently in custody for possessing marijuana in a motorized vehicle, and had an anticipated release date of Dec. 29.

Browneagle is described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall, 344-pound Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. According to past media reports, he has a tattoo "Negoni" on the right side of his neck and another tattoo on his left arm that includes the word "RIP."

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to reoffend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher. Level three sex offenders are the most likely to re-offend.

Browneagle is not wanted by police and has served his sentence. Police are releasing his information in accordance with state statute.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness,” the release said. “Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”