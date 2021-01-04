BEMIDJI -- With more than 30 years of fire service under his belt, Bemidji Fire Chief David Hoefer retired on Dec. 31.

He spent 11 of those years as Bemidji’s fire chief, a position he began in January 2010. Prior to coming to Bemidji, Hoefer was a captain with the Grand Forks Fire Department, serving as a member of the department since 1995. He also served as a fire technology instructor at Northland Community and Technical College. During his tenure, he oversaw the completion of fire stations in Nymore and north Bemidji, and led a team of Bemidji firefighters out west to fight wildfires this past fall.

“We appreciate his leadership and many accomplishments as Chief. Chief Hoefer, we wish you well in retirement,” a Jan. 1 post on the Bemidji Fire Department Facebook page read.

No announcement of who will replace Hoefer has been made public. Chris Loebs is currently serving as the Interim Fire Chief.