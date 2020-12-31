10 years ago

January 2, 2011 -- Steven H. Johnson, a member of the Bemidji School District’s Board of Education for 8 years, is grateful he was given the opportunity to give back to the school district both he and his children belonged to. He will step down from the board this month, says his time on the board has been rewarding and looks forward to having a little more time for himself.

25 years ago

January 2, 1996 -- Holly Logghe may not play with a great amount of flair and "she isn't a flashy type of player," said BSU women's coach Doreen Zierer. "But, Holly gives 100 percent...and is a terrific role model for kids. It's an honor to coach her." Logghe is the first college women's athlete to capture the area Women's Athlete of the Year award for two consecutive years.

50 years ago

January 2, 1971 -- Bemidji dentist Norman J. Kittleson received payment on a bill that was 35 years old! In the middle of the depression years, times were hard and some people were unable to pay. A farmer’s son wrote to Dr. Kittleson to see if his dad had any unpaid bills. Dr. Kittleson found four unpaid bills totalling $43.40 which he sent to the son who in turn mailed a check.

100 years ago

January 2, 1921 -- "Scarface Kinney" was arrested in Cass Lake and is being held at Walker by Sheriff Kennedy awaiting the arrival of the sheriff from the county in Wisconsin where Kinney allegedly committed murder. Sheriff Kennedy said that he had known the man under arrest for at least fifteen years and did not believe he was the man the Wisconsin authorities wanted.