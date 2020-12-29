10 years ago

December 30, 2010 -- An unscientific poll of children at the “Sesame Street Live” performance of “Elmo’s Healthy Heroes,” indicated the title character is a heavy favorite. Isabel Loos, 4, her sister Kilee, 2, and cousin Brooke Hunter agreed Elmo’s the coolest. They were accompanied by their grandmother, Andie Casper of Bemidji, and great-grandmother, Jeanette Downey.

25 years ago

December 30, 1995 -- Junior center Jess Thompson from Bemidji is averaging 10.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the University of Wyoming women's basketball team. The Cowgirls returned to the court at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and Pepperine. She scored 17 points in each game as the Cowgirls broke into the win column for the first time.

50 years ago

December 30, 1970 -- Diem Dguyen Due, Tu Vu Auh and Luu Vu Van, helicopter pilots of the Republic of South VietNam spend Christmas as guests of Vern Sutton, son Mr. and Mrs. Murl Sutton of Blackduck. Lu, Diem and Tu enjoyed their first snowball fight, and their first white Christmas in Minnesota before leaving to finish their training at Savannah, Ga.

100 years ago

December 30, 1920 -- The property at the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue occupied by Brose's tobacco and soft drink store has been purchased by Frank Dewey. Mr. Dewey expects to take possession upon the expiration of the lease now held on the property by Mr. Brose who is making arrangements to move to a building on Third Street.