BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Cooperative Association recently donated $5,000 in honor of the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

A grant was provided through an initiative that encourages Cenex dealers, retailers and distributors to share stories about what makes their local communities special. The Paul and Babe statues on the Lake Bemidji waterfront were chosen as the Bemidji Co-op's inspiration.

"The two statues bring centuries-old folklore to life. Bringing visitors from far and wide to snap a photo with the icons, the statues have earned honor for being a source of pride in the community," the release said.

As part of this award, the cooperative will donate $5,000 to organizations throughout the community.

Bemidji Cooperative Association chose the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Bemidji Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area and the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association to each receive $1,000. Each of the organizations will use the money to support their important role in the community, the release said.

"Paul and Babe are integrated into just about everything in Bemidji," Galen Teichert, general manager of Bemidji Cooperative Association, said in the release. "So are these worthy organizations that support the community and it's people. We're proud to support each of their efforts in keeping Bemidji a great place to live."

In its second year, the initiative will grant more than $100,000 to Cenex communities, the release said.