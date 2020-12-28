BEMIDJI -- Joy Johnson is putting the wraps on a 42-year career in health care this week. For the past 11 years, she has been gratified to serve her hometown in an executive position.

Johnson retires on Friday, Jan. 1 as vice president of operations for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. She joined the Bemidji team in 2009 when it was North Country Health Services. After spending most of her career in North Dakota and Crookston, Minn., she was happy to be able to finish her career in the community where she grew up.

“It's easy to be able to relate to how important what we do is when you know the services that you offer are what your family is going to use,” Johnson said. “I have two brothers and their families who live in Bemidji, and my parents both died in our hospital. I had the opportunity to work alongside the people who took care of them at the end. That is so valuable to me. I don't know if there's any job in the world that has more significance than working in health care.”

Susan Jarvis, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota’s president and chief executive officer, said Johnson has played a significant role in the organization’s growth.

“Over the past 11 years, Joy has provided the leadership that has transformed Sanford Bemidji from a small hospital and clinic to a regional health care hub for the over 120,000 people who call northern Minnesota home,” Jarvis said. “Her operational guidance has brought many projects and programs to where they are today, such as heart and vascular, behavioral health, orthopedics, oncology services, and so much more.”

Joy (Lindseth) grew up in Bemidji and graduated from BHS in 1975. She enrolled in the pre-nursing program at Bemidji State University, and after one year at BSU she was accepted into the nursing program at the University of North Dakota. She changed course and earned a degree in sociology and statistics with a concentration in health. While doing post-graduate work at UND, she was an intern with Agassiz Health, a planning agency. It was her introduction to working with healthcare startups and community needs assessments. She also gained valuable experience in a summer internship with the North Dakota Department of Health.

That experience led Johnson to her first full-time position with Lutheran Health Systems based in Fargo. During her six years there, she worked with the organization’s network of hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and home health agencies. LHS also gave her the opportunity to accept a scholarship to enroll in the health care finance administration program at Ohio State University.

In 1987 she accepted a position in administration at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Minot, N.D. In addition to her responsibilities for marketing, strategic planning and business development at St. Joseph’s, Johnson started leading operational departments.

She moved a little closer to home in 1995 when she was hired as vice president of planning and ancillary services at Riverview Health in Crookston. She served in that role for 14 years and was instrumental in assisting Riverview in expanding and developing new service lines.

But when she had the opportunity to move back to her hometown in 2009, it was an easy “yes” for Johnson and her husband, Dave.

“At that point my parents were both still alive and living in Bemidji,” she said. “My dad had cancer and was failing. So it was a really good time to move back to Bemidji.”

Johnson plans to remain active in the community in retirement. She and Dave do plan to spend more time with their sons and families, including four grandchildren. Both sons are health care professionals. Casey is chief financial officer at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, Minn. Kirby is an administrator for the Billings (Montana) Clinic system.