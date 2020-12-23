BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health and Beltrami County Public Health teamed up for a pre-Christmas webinar on Tuesday to update the public and businesses owners about the coronavirus.

According to data shared during the webinar, Sanford Health in Bemidji has conducted more than 23,000 tests with 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases. In the last couple of weeks, though, Sanford has had less positive results and less patients in the facility.

Along with the recent decline, Dr. Dave Wilcox, Sanford Health's vice president chief medical officer, addressed the news of the COVID-19 vaccine development. Just last week, Sanford Health began administering the vaccine to its staff in Bemidji.

While that is a sign of good things to come, Wilcox said Tuesday that the community has to stay vigilant.

"The vaccine has been studied in many, many patients and we're pretty sure it protects you from the severe disease," Wilcox said. "It's a great breakthrough in managing the crisis. But also, we don't know if it will keep you from spreading it. So, plan to wear your mask, social distance and hang in there for months still. We're not out of the woods yet."

Wilcox noted that the precautions are especially important during holidays.

"The more people you gather from more places, the more risk you will incur," Wilcox said. "I will congratulate our region for doing an admirable job over Thanksgiving. I was anticipating trouble the second and third week after the holiday weekend, but we didn't see it. So please don't let your guard down."

If residents are exposed in the next few weeks to someone with COVID-19, Sanford Health Vice President of Nursing Kelly Hagen did share that there's new information regarding quarantines.

"Recently, the Center for Disease Control revised its guidelines for people who may have been exposed to coronavirus," Hagen said. "If you're exposed, and had no symptoms on day 10, you can typically end quarantine. And, if you're exposed, have no symptoms and received a negative test between days five and seven, you can end quarantine."

Because businesses were invited to Tuesday's webinar, Wilcox also took time to address entrepreneurs.

"This is an illness where you have to get into the personal lives of your employees and ask them to make different arrangements," Wilcox said. "I want to thank every one of you, our businesses and especially our small businesses. You have made sacrifices, changed the workplace and have thought about keeping your employees safe. We continue to want to be a source for you, so reach out to our organization at any time."