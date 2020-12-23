BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Jail has a new piece of equipment, one that jail staff hope will cut down on illegal contraband and inmate drug overdoses.

The jail recently acquired a Soter RS Security body scanner, according to a release from Beltrami County Jail Administrator Captain Calandra Allen. The scanner will start being used after approval from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The scanner is a device that will scan inmates prior to them entering the secure area of the jail and will indicate to the corrections officer if there is contraband hidden on or inside the inmate, the release said. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office sought funding for this device after seeing a significant rise in contraband entering the jail facility that was not being found through traditional searching. Jail contraband consists of pills, illicit drugs, lighters, knives and syringes, the release clarified.

“That trend continued into 2019, but most alarming was the need for the use of Narcan on eleven offenders that overdosed,” the release said. “In eight of those incidents, the overdoses occurred long after the offender’s initial entry.” Narcan reverses the effects of a drug overdose. According to the release, the Beltrami County Jail had 84 other incidents of contraband in 2019 that made it past initial pat-down searches.

Jail officials claimed in the release that the scanner’s system is the latest and safest technology when it comes to radiation dosage. Radiation dosage is measured in sievert units of radiation. The jail’s new scanner machine can range from a low density of 0.05 sieverts to a high density of 2.0 sieverts.

Officials compared this to a one-hour commercial flight will vary from 1 to 10 sieverts depending on the altitude and position of the sun, a chest X-ray will give you 10 sieverts and the daily natural radiation a person takes in is .04 sieverts.

The detection capacity for the Soter scanner system is a full-body range, and it can detect something that is 0.001568 inches thick, comparable to an edge on a piece of paper.