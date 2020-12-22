BEMIDJI -- A Beltrami County Health Care Volunteer Team will deliver approximately 140 Christmas dinners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, to those who are home bound due to isolation for COVID or unable to join family.

"Ten couples along with others in the kitchen, will work as a team to locate the recipients and deliver these hot meals created by Chef Raiden Mockridge and assisted by Amber Cooper, owner of Table for 7, who is also contributing her commercial kitchen as the site for preparation," a release said.

The meals were paid for through contributions from Cherry Berry owners Wes and Tessa Hegna.