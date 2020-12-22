10 years ago

December 23, 2010 -- A draft plan has been developed for the Quality Neighborhood Initiative study which examined three central neighborhoods, although the recommendations can be applied citywide. The neighborhoods examined were the Bemidji State University corridor along Lake Bemidji, the neighborhoods just west and south of that, and the Nymore neighborhood.

25 years ago

December 23, 1995 -- More than a dozen people huddled in the cold evening, some with blankets, as fast-acting Bemidji fire fighters located and put out a contained blaze that could have spelled disaster in the Century Apartment building. Firefighter, after breaking down four doors, finally found the fire, in a smoke filled laundry room at the end of a long hallway.

50 years ago

December 23, 1970 -- Dr. Wallace Wanek and Allan Batterman are analyzing soil temperatures and other factors in a study into the effects of snowmobiles on the environment. The project is funded by the State Conservation Department. Temperature readings are taken twice a week. The snowmobiles used in the study were provided by Polaris Enterprises.

100 years ago

December 23, 1920 -- Playing scrappy basketball, interspersed with flashes of brilliancy, the Bemidji High School defeated the Park Rapids High School quint at the old Armory last night by the score of 57 to 10. Bemidji outclassed their opponents in every department of the game and showed flashes of unusual early season teamwork.