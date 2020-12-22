10 years ago

December 26, 2010 -- In the works was a plan to co-locate the County Highway Department (which needs energy upgrades) and County Natural Resource Management Department (whose lease is ending) into the County Highway Department building. Bemidji architect Michael Johnston was hired to perform work on several options for the two county departments.

25 years ago

December 26, 1995 -- It was warmer than blazes in the kitchen of the First Presbyterian Church, but that didn't stop dozens of volunteers who served hundreds of roast beef meals at the 15th annual Community Holiday Meals. By about 1 p.m. the kitchen staff had produced more than 350 sit-down meals and another 122 meals for home delivery.

50 years ago

December 26, 1970 -- “There are no such things as Sundays and holidays in this business,” said Bemidji Ambulance Service owner Merle LaCoursiere, “or a guarantee of a full night’s rest.” LaCoursiere has been operating the service since October of 1961, when he bought it from Bob Bitz and Phil Bowman, and he has hauled literally thousands of people to hospitals.

100 years ago

December 26, 1920 -- The community Christmas tree was finally raised on Beltrami avenue after unexpected delays. The Crookston Lumber company superintendent stated that upon arrival of the first two trees that were sent down, employees at the unloading dock, believing the trees to be logs, trimmed the branches off and rolled them into the lake with the other logs.