BEMIDJI -- Christmas Eve services usually bring overflow crowds to area churches, but that won’t happen this year. You can blame that on the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a silver lining, however, according to some local pastors. While in-person worship has been limited in 2020, the ability to livestream services has in many cases broadened the churches’ reach.

“Overall we’re very encouraged that we’re able to do something meaningful,” said Jerry Johnson, lead pastor at Bemidji’s Evangelical Free Church, which plans to hold in-person and livestreamed Christmas services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and at 5 p.m. Thursday. “For these Christmas Eve services we’re probably going to have people from eight to 10 different states who tune in, and maybe people from the other side of the world who normally we wouldn’t have even thought of inviting or including. From our perspective the church is more than just our local church, it’s around the world.”

The Evangelical Free Church packed about 500 worshipers into its sanctuary for the Christmas Eve service last year. This year it is spacing out chairs so households can be separated by proper distances. There will be about 180 chairs in the sanctuary, with about 280 more available in three other rooms throughout the church for both services.

“In these times we’re really aiming for safety,” Johnson said. “We’ll have three overflow spaces set up with large screens, and pastors will be greeting people. They’ll be watching the livestream from other spaces in the building, but they’ll be doing that with other people, which of course is very meaningful.”

Johnson said what he missed most about full in-person services is the time he gets to spend with congregation members and visitors.

“It’s amazing how much time you spend visiting with people 15 minutes before and after the services,” he said. “I always enjoyed doing that. I just didn’t realize until this year just how valuable that is, how meaningful that is. It’s always been a priority, but you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. We’re feeling that.”

Another church that is accustomed to welcoming upwards of 500 worshipers to its Christmas Eve service is Bemidji Covenant. It will hold services at 4 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, with a limit of 210 people at each. Registration is required through the church’s website, and the early service was already full as of Monday. Some spots remained Tuesday for the later service. Both services will be livestreamed.

“We capped it so we can social distance and follow the guidelines,” said lead pastor Todd Ertsgaard. “It’s been a crazy year. But (livestreaming) has been a positive thing for us. Not only in being able to minister to the needs of our congregation, but other people we probably would not have been able to connect with.”

Smaller churches also are making adjustments this Christmas. Calvary Chapel is planning two Thursday services at 4:30 and 6 p.m. The early service also will be livestreamed.

“We definitely wrestled with it because for us our Christmas Eve service has actually been one of the biggest of the year,” said pastor Chris Hess. “It’s usually packed.”

That service typically features children of the congregation in costumes acting out the manger scene. But this year, Hess said members were asked to submit videos of their children sharing what Christmas means to them, and the results have been both funny and poignant. The videos will be shown at both services.

“I’m super excited about it,” Hess said. “I think we ended up with a dozen videos that we compiled together. We had one family that recorded a manger scene, and one family did a little bit of singing. But most of them are just kids answering the question, and obviously it’s super funny, with little kids saying all kinds of stuff.”