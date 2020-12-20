The award was presented by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap during the MFBF 102nd Annual Meeting held virtually on Dec. 11, a release said.

Beltrami County Farm Bureau was recognized for excellence in five key areas: Public Policy, Public Relations, Promotion and Education, Leadership Development and Membership Activity, the release said.

Other county Farm Bureaus to receive the award were Anoka, Cass, Headwaters Regional, Kandiyohi, Wabasha, Washington/Ramsey, Winona and Wright County, the release said.