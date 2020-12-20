BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking creative, witty and fun names as part of a new effort to name eight snowplows in the agency’s fleet -- one snowplow for each MnDOT district in the state, according to a release.

Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 22, and all Minnesotans are invited to participate. Name ideas can be submitted on the MnDOT website.

In February, MnDOT plans to share some of the best name ideas and invite the public to vote on their favorites. The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district, the release said.

