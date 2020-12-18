10 years ago

December 19, 2010 -- Joe Holt and Roy Hershberger of Acoustic Smoke performed during Bemidji’s Natural Choice Farmers Market in the old Burger King in downtown Bemidji. The farmers market, which specializes in organic and natural, sustainable methods, held its final event of the year and will resume regular hours in June, but is considering monthly events.

25 years ago

December 19, 1995 -- Bagley will build an $850,000 indoor ice arena. Also receiving grants are Plymouth and Sleepy Eye. The three communities are among 11 that are getting more than $2.4 million in state money to help build new indoor ice arenas. The new and renovated facilities will cover just over one-quarter of the shortage in indoor ice sheets in Minnesota.

50 years ago

December 19, 1970 -- Oak Hills Fellowship, Inc., an "independent, fundamental and conservative missionary organization” headquartered in the vicinity of Bemidji since 1924. The name of the organization was changed to Oak Hills Fellowship, Inc., in 1927. The first buildings at Oak Hills were constructed in 1926 at what was then known as Camp Koinonia.

100 years ago

December 19, 1920 -- There is on display in the window of the Pioneer office a relic of the old trapping days, a huge bear trap. This was seized by Game Wurden John Cline with other traps and furs in a big raid in the unorganized part of Hubbard county, and through the courtesy of Mr. John Cline displayed for the benefit of many who have never seen such a trap.