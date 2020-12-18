BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin winter load increases on unrestricted highways in the north frost zone at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10% over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. Trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances, a release said.

A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10% weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

Frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map. Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.