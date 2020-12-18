BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently selected 32 organizations from across the region to receive Emergency Relief and Recovery grant funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $195,000 will be provided to the following:
- Agassiz Environmental Learning Center
- Care and Share of Crookston
- Churches United
- City of Stephen
- Crookston Area Seniors Association
- City of Ada - Dekko Community Center
- Face It Together Bemidji
- Fertile-Beltrami Food Shelf
- Goodridge Lions Club
- HELPP, Inc.
- Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center
- Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota
- Journey Outreach-River City Church
- Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota
- LifeCare Medical Center
- Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
- North Country Food Bank
- Northern Cass Developmental Achievement Center
- Northern Dental Access Center - Halstad
- Northwestern Mental Health Center
- Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority
- Village of Hope
- Polk County Developmental Achievement Center
- Red Lake Homeless Shelter
- Schoolcraft Learning Community
- Society for St. Vincent de Paul - St Philip's Conference
- St. Mary's Mission School
- Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf
- United Way of Bemidji Area
- United Way of Crookston
- Violence Intervention Project
- Warren S.O.S. Living at Home - Block Nurse Program
A third and final round of emergency relief and recovery funding will open in late-January to focus on recovery efforts. For more information about NMF programs and services, visit www.nwmf.org