BEMIDJI --The Wreaths Across America ceremony planned for Saturday, Dec. 19, has been canceled due to added restrictions put in place by Gov. Walz and Civil Air Patrol.

However, local Civil Air Patrol members and volunteers will still place wreaths on veterans graves at Greenwood Cemetery as previously planned. The public is not invited, as there is no longer a ceremony, but those who ordered wreaths can be assured they will be placed on their loved ones graves, a release said.

"Thank you to everyone who supported this important event," the release said. "We are proud to be able to honor those who have gone before us in service and sacrifice."

For more information or questions, contact 1st Lt Pete Schultz at (218) 760-8910.