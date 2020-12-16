RED LAKE -- Red Lake Indian Health Service began administering COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, starting with five Red Lake Tribal Council members who volunteered to go first.

Health care workers will also soon start receiving vaccines as well as frontline staff and elders at the Jourdain Perpich Extended Care Facility, according to a Dec. 16 release from the Red Lake Tribal Council.

“The Red Lake Tribal Council and the Red Lake Hospital will continue to work on a plan to administer vaccines to the membership as more shipments come in,” the release said.

The tribal council members who volunteered to go first were Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr., Secretary Sam Strong, Treasurer Annette Johnson, and District Representatives Allen Pemberton of Redby and Glenda Martin of Ponemah.

According to Chairman Seki’s most recent COVID-19 update video, there are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 within Red Lake’s bounds. He also announced that there are no longer any active cases between residents and staff at the extended care facility.

“We received 200 vaccines to begin with,” Seki said. “These vaccines will be delivered to healthcare workers and frontline staff. The hospital and the tribe are working together on a plan for distribution as more vaccines become available.”