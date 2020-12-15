10 years ago

December 16, 2010 -- The Bemidji Airport Authority will spend more than $23,000 to market the airport, hoping to increase traffic to an already-busy airport. The authority will apply for a $23,260 state grant to hire Tanya Korpi MacLeod of Tanya Korpi Strategic Communications of Bemidji to do the marketing. Media buys are included in the grant.

25 years ago

December 16, 1995 -- There are several outlets in the Bemidji area to find Christmas trees, but for an afternoon family activity, many people choose to cut their own. Emerald Acres Tree Farm on North Plantagenet Road offers the chance to pick and cut your own tree, but also many families have the chance to view the 50-acre stand of trees from the back of a horse drawn sled.

50 years ago

December 16, 1970 -- From Cliff Morlan's Sports Review: Pardon my elbow -- Bemidji State's 5-1 victory over the U of Manitoba of Winnipeg was just the opposite of the previous night's fracas. Referees Rod Pickett and Chuck Grillo never gave the skaters a chance to start any fights. I think both squads had a good talking to by their coaches before the game.

100 years ago

December 16, 1920 -- The prospective road to Kitchie country promises to be the most beautiful drive out of Bemidji. The Kitchie road will be a favorite with the summer tourists and a great addition to the many attractions of southern Beltrami. This road will showcase the new and excellent fishing and hunting grounds made easily accessible from Bemidji for the first time.