BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji affiliate American Swedish Institute held the 45th Annual Sankta Lucia Festival procession, program and smorgasbord, virtually at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, on Facebook.

The event was pre-recorded for viewers to watch. Olivia Carlson, a sophomore at St. Olaf College, was named this year's Sankta Lucia by the Bemidji American Swedish Institute, a release said.

Carlson has been participating in the Sankta Lucia Fest for the past nine years, starting in the Tomte choir, then as an attendant to Santka Lucia.