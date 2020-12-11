BEMIDJI -- Conversations are in the early stages around an idea for a wellness center in Bemidji.

On Monday during the City Council meeting, Greater Bemidji Economic Development Director Dave Hengel gave a year-in-review presentation about the organization. As part of the report, Hengel said he has had preliminary discussions with Sanford Health officials regarding the idea of a wellness complex.

The re-engaging of the two entities comes a few years after an initial wellness center complex was shelved. In 2017, Greater Bemidji and Sanford Health proposed a facility that would include a fitness area, a building for gymnasiums and an ice rink.

Rough estimates put the project at a cost of $27 million, and Sanford Health was planning to commit $10 million. Another $10 million was planned to be raised while the remaining amount would be debt financed.

As part of the original concept, there was an idea to establish an amateur sports commission to bring in tournaments and events while generating revenue. That proposal included possibly funding the commission with a special use tax, such as a hospitality tax.

Concerns were raised by city officials, who cited potential conflicts in using tax dollars in a way that's not compliant with state statute.

Ideas of such a facility go back even farther. In 2014, advocates began formulating the idea of bringing a YMCA to the city.

Moving forward, Hengel said Monday that he's requesting the Bemidji City Council hold a work session early in 2021 for a more in depth discussion on the idea and reminded the council that the new concept is still in the very early stages.

Despite the conversations still forming, though, Hengel was able to share Monday that Sanford's commitment of $10 million remains the same and that the health provider is willing to consider other locations. For example, Hengel said it may be an option to consider the Rail Corridor, an area south of Bemidji's downtown, as the site for such a building.