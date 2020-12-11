BEMIDJI -- Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union took donations of spare change on Friday to help combat hunger.

The credit union, located at 2800 Hannah Ave. NW, hosted a Coins for a Cause event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, for community members to donate their spare change.

The in-person event -- with COVID-19 safety precautions observed -- benefited the North Country Food Bank. Donors were able to drive up to a tent located outside of Affinity Plus and drop their change into a decorated barrel.

The giant “change jar” was painted by Affinity Plus employee Brandi Kilde for the federal credit union's Coins for a Cause event held Friday at their Hannah Avenue location. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
“Food banks need our help now, more than ever before,” a release said. “The demand has more than tripled in many of our communities. Every dollar donated helps provide three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger."

Donors could enter for a chance to win a Minnesota resort getaway or a gift card contest. The first 50 donors received a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and its event partner Fox 9.

They will match a grand total of up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state.