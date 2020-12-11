BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — A 14-year-old boy found dead Thursday, Dec. 10, is believed to have been killed by the family dog in rural Battle Lake, Minn., according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's office deputy arrived at the home about 3 p.m. Thursday, after the sheriff's office was called by the boy's father, who was concerned that his son had not returned home after leaving the house earlier to walk the family's three Polish long haired shepherds, sheriff's Lt. Keith Van Dyke said.

When deputies arrived, the dog, a Polish longhair shepherd, was acting "extremely aggressive" toward the deputies, according to the release. Because of public safety concerns, and at the request of the dog owner, the dog was put down. The dog's remains were to be taken to North Dakota State University for testing to determine whether disease might have played a role in the animal's behavior.

The Otter Tail Sheriff's Office and the Otter Tail Coroner's Office are conducting an investigation into the attack. The investigation is considered active with an update expected Friday afternoon, Dec. 11.

Van Dyke said the boy's father called the sheriff's office for assistance because he has a medical condition that did not allow him to leave the house to look for his son.

The sheriff's office had received no prior calls to the residence concerning the dog in question, according to Van Dyke, who added that when the sheriff's deputy arrived at the property the other two shepherds were in their kennels.

Van Dyke said in general it is not unusual for the sheriff's office to receive reports of dog bites, but added severe attacks are rare. "Certainly to this extent, where it causes the death of someone," he added.

He said the Battle Lake School District, where the boy attended school, was notified of the incident so school officials could help students deal with the news.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the victim's name at the request of the family and because it is still investigating the fatal attack, according to a news release.

Van Dyke described Polish long haired shepherds as looking like German shepherds, only with longer coats. The family purchased the dog from a seller in Poland six months ago, the release said.

A website called DogBites.org keeps track of fatal dog attacks in the United States and information on the page indicates that so far in 2020 there have been more than 35 such attacks.