BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — A 14-year-old boy found dead Thursday, Dec. 10, appeared to have been killed by the family dog in rural Battle Lake, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The boy’s family raises German shepherds at their home near Amor, Minn., about 11 miles north of Battle Lake. The boy was a ninth-grader at Battle Lake High School.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Van Dyke said he isn’t sure what caused the dog to attack the boy, and said that North Dakota State University will conduct a necropsy of the dog’s body to see if they can determine whether disease might have played a role in the animal's behavior.

A sheriff's office deputy arrived at the home about 3 p.m. Thursday, after the sheriff's office was called by the boy's father, who was concerned that his son had not returned home after leaving the house earlier to walk the family's three Polish long-haired shepherds, Van Dyke said.

“The father was incapacitated with a medical injury so he wasn’t able to take care of the dogs himself,” Van Dyke said.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy’s body, and the dog was acting "extremely aggressive" toward the deputies, according to the release. Because of public safety concerns, and at the request of the dog owner, the dog was put down.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the attack.

The sheriff's office had received no prior calls to the residence concerning the dog in question, according to Van Dyke, who added that when the sheriff's deputy arrived at the property the other two dogs were in their kennels.

Van Dyke said in general it is not unusual for the sheriff's office to receive reports of dog bites, but added severe attacks are rare. "Certainly to this extent, where it causes the death of someone," he added.

The Battle Lake School District on Friday sent a letter to families informing them of the death and also saying that counseling would be available for students in grades 7-12 at school during in-person days and at Battle Lake Alliance Church for distance learners.

A memorial for the boy will be established in the school building for the school community and students to reflect or share written memories and artifacts, wrote Superintendent Darren Kern and high school Principal Ryan Severson.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the victim's name at the request of the family and because it is still investigating the fatal attack, according to a news release.

Van Dyke said the family purchased the dog from a seller in Poland six months ago, the release said.

A website called DogBites.org keeps track of fatal dog attacks in the United States and information on the page indicates that so far in 2020 there have been more than 35 such attacks.

Heather Mitchell, a veterinarian with Animal Health Clinic in Fargo, said it is not uncommon for a dog to bite its owner and she said it is helpful for pet owners to be aware of warning signs dogs often display if they are stressed or afraid.

She said early signs include perked up ears and a stiff stance, indicating a dog is on alert for potential trouble.

Mitchell said when a dog's anxiety increases they may show it by tucking their tail between their legs and seeking shelter, such as slinking behind a chair.

She said if a dog's fear increases even more, their fight-or-flight response could kick in and if they choose to fight in order to address a perceived threat they may attack someone, even their owner.

Mitchell said neurological conditions and diseases such as rabies may also trigger aggression in dogs, with animals like skunks and raccoons sometimes being the source of the infection.

Christopher Byrd, an associate professor with the animal sciences department at NDSU, said potential reasons a dog might bite someone are many and they typically stem from things like fear, or a sense they are not in control of a situation.

He said resource guarding is also a strong motivator in dogs, particularly when it comes to things like food and water.

"A lot of times you hear about young children — toddlers younger than 2 years of age — being attacked because they were interacting with the food bowl, or the water bowl and the dog felt the need to guard and became aggressive," Byrd said.

Given how little is known about Thursday's incident Byrd said it is difficult to speculate about what may have happened.

"With very few details, it's really hard to tell," he said.

