10 years ago

December 9, 2010 -- Bemidji State University professor Kathryn Smith was amused to find the abstract she originally sent in English to a conference in Abu Dhabi returned to her in Arabic script. “It was beautiful, visually,” she said. Smith was the keynote speaker at the United Arabs Emirates’ first international conference on special education at Abu Dhabi University.

25 years ago

December 9, 1995 -- General government and public safety costs helped boost per capita government spending in Bemidji 35.6 percent over a five-year period. A Minnesota Taxpayers Association study of city and county spending from 1989-93 shows Bemidji spent $486.70 per resident in 1993; fifth highest of 17 state cities of similar population outside of the metro area.

50 years ago

December 9, 1970 -- The Hartz Store in Nymore had an unexpected visitor when a grain truck slammed into the side of the building. Apparently the accident was caused when the truck driver swerved to avoid another truck. No one was hurt in the accident, although the store clerk, Donna Nickerson was knocked down by the impact and treated for shock at Bemidji Hospital.

100 years ago

December 9, 1920 -- The recreational board of the Red Cross has planned to sponsor a skating rink and toboggan slide at Tenth street and Lake Boulevard. Work will be started on the rink at once and a warming house will be provided. The city council has provided sufficient hose for flooding purposes and very little expense will be connected with the warming house.