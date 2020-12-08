CASS LAKE -- According to an update on the Cass County Sheriff's Facebook page at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office have canceled the alert for Mika Whitefeather, who has been found safe.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Miikawaadizi “Mika” Whitefeather.

The Leech Lake Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 11 a.m. that Miikawaadizi was returned safely to the Leech Lake Tribal Justice Center this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 8. And that no other information is available at this time.

Miikawaadizi was last seen in the afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 6, with her father Jonathan Whitefeather, 29, a registered sex offender, in the Cass Lake area. Jonathan Whitefeather was last seen driving a 1997 Maroon Chevy Suburban with Minnesota license plates 632-TJW. Jonathan Whitefeather is listed on the Minnesota Sex Offender Registry as noncompliant.

Miikawaadizi is described as Native American, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4-feet 5-inches tall and 58 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zip up sweatshirt, purple leggings with designs, green/white/red Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" stocking cap, and a red face mask.

Jonathan Whitefeather is 5-feet 3-inches tall, 110 pounds, with a scar on his left cheek, a tattoo on his left hand and a pierced ear on the left. In addition to being a registered sex offender, his criminal history includes charges for burglary, disorderly conduct, property damage, drunken driving and drug possession.

If you have seen Miikawaadizi or her father Jonathan Whitefeather, call 911 or the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277 or Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424.