10 years ago

December 5, 2010 -- 11-year old Laura Bieberdorf of Bemidji is making her first trip to the Metrodome to see the Vikings play. “This will be my first time being at a Vikings game and I’m nervous, excited and a whole bunch of other feelings,” Bieberdorf said. The youngster is one of four girls her age competing in the national Punt, Pass and Kick competition.

25 years ago

December 5, 1995 -- Nine students from Bemidji High School represented the school's National Honor Society Chapter at the NHS National Conference in Alabama. The honorees that attended were; Natalie Skogerboe, Megan Dahlby, Jeremy Fogelson, Ted Johnson, Kari Hansen, Eric Martin, Tim Jacobson, Randy Johnson and Robyn Rebers.

50 years ago

December 5, 1970 -- The 1970-1971 academic year marks the second phase of a movement into flexible-modular scheduling at Bemidji Senior High School. Last year the program involved six teachers and all senior students enrolled in English and social problems. The program was expanded to six more teachers and all sophomores enrolled in English and world history.

100 years ago

December 5, 1920 -- "Skidding" seems to be the popular "sport" on Bemidji's streets these days by automobile drivers. Cutting capers like a "FoxTrot" or a double "Grape Vine" are among the sensational stunts accomplished. Several cars have met with accidents resulting in broken wheels and bent axles but no serious damage to life and limb has been reported.