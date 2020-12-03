BEMIDJI -- The registration deadline for the United Way's Holiday Gifts for Kids program is Monday, Dec. 7, to ensure that all children in need in the Bemidji area receive a gift this holiday season.

Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations: Beltrami County Public Health (WIC) Office, Northern Dental Access Center and First National Bank of Bemidji (all locations), and the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area. The registration form may also be accessed on line at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday-gifts-kids.

The United Way expects to see a significant increase in the number of families needing a helping hand, a release said.

Monetary donations are the best way to support the program because it allows the committee to purchase toys at similar price values and it ensures there are enough toys for each age group of registered children, the release said. Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

For questions, call the United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929.