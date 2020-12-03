Flying with your emotional support animal just became more complicated.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a final ruling that said airlines are not required to recognize emotional support animals as service animals and may treat them as pets.

Whereas service animals are specially trained to perform tasks to help those with disabilities, emotional support animals (ESAs) are not required to have training in specific tasks.

Instead, ESAs -- which must be prescribed by mental health professionals -- provide emotional comfort and companionship to those with disabilities.

"This final rule defines a service animal as a dog, regardless of breed or type, that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disability," the DOT said.

The DOT’s revision to its rule comes after airlines have raised concern over whether some passengers may be trying to pass off their pets as support animals in order to avoid paying the associated cabin fees, which can be upwards of $100 per pet.

In the past, airlines have faced the challenge of accommodating passengers with more unusual ESAs, such as miniature horses, turkeys, hamsters, pigs and even peacocks.

However, this new rule gives airlines more authority in restricting which animals fly in their plane cabins and in charging owners for the non-service animals that do.

Additionally, the new rule allows airlines to require passengers traveling with service animals to fill out and submit a DOT form attesting to the service animal's health, training and ability to not relieve itself on longer flights.

"Airlines are committed to promoting accessibility for passengers with disabilities and ensuring their safe travel,” Nicholas E. Calio, Airlines for America president and CEO, said in a release. “The Department of Transportation’s final rule will protect the traveling public and airline crew members from untrained animals in the cabin, as well as improve air travel accessibility for passengers with disabilities that travel with trained service dogs.”