10 years ago

December 2, 2010 -- The Bemidji School District received the Minnesota School Boards Association’s District Award of Distinction, recognizing the district’s superintendent and the Bemidji School Board for their commitment to good governance through board training. The district was one of seven school districts in the state to receive the honor this year.

25 years ago

December 2, 1995 -- Norm Crampton of Greencastle, Ind., is releasing his second edition of "The 100 Best Small Towns in America" ranks the nation's best small towns of 5,000 to 15,000 residents. In the premier edition, published in 1993, the city of Bemidji made the top 100 on the list at 53rd. In the new edition, the city's still among America's best -- but at 74th.

50 years ago

December 2, 1970 -- Goalie Charlie Ward was mobbed by his team mates after his shutout win over Moorhead 6-0. Ward had good help in front of the nets from Gary Sargent, Greg Hensrud and Dick Howe. Ward made 20 saves. Some of them were difficult. The Jacks front liners did a good job also. Four freshmen saw quite a bit of action.

100 years ago

December 2, 1920 -- The Cleveland Wrecking and Contracting company of Minneapolis has opened an army goods store in the New Kaplan building on Minnesota avenue. L. A. Brill is the local manager and has announced special reductions and prices for the opening days. They will carry a line of blankets, shirts, coats, socks, and other army supplies.